Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

227 AM MST Tue Dec 28 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-281100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

227 AM MST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows 39 to

46. South wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 52 to 57. South wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 37 to 43. South wind

around 5 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter

of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the

morning, then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 53 to 57.

Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows 43 to 47. East wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 46 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs 56 to 60. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Rainfall between a quarter and a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the evening, then a

chance of showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower

to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

AZZ541-549-555-281100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

227 AM MST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows 34 to 44.

South wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 56. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Showers in the evening, then a chance of

showers after midnight. Lows 33 to 43. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Highs 51 to 56. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows 37 to 47.

Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less

than a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows 40 to 50. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers and a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters of an inch

possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and a slight

chance of snow showers in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon.

Cooler. Highs in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

AZZ553-554-281100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

227 AM MST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 34 to 44. South wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 55 to 60. South wind

5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with showers likely in the evening,

then partly cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows

33 to 43. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs 55 to 60.

South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then showers likely after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Showers. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance

of rain 90 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a quarter of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY...Showers. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Chance of

rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Showers likely and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the upper

40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the upper 50s to lower

60s.

CAZ566-281100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

127 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning, then partly sunny with a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs 58 to 63. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 37 to 47. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. A chance of showers. Highs 58 to 63. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an

inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 41 to 51. South wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a 50 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Rainfall around a tenth

of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ562-281100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

127 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear with a slight chance of showers. Windy. Lows

43 to 53. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers in the morning,

then a chance of showers in the afternoon. Windy. Highs 57 to 62.

West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy. Lows

41 to 51. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning,

then considerable cloudiness with showers likely in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs 57 to 62. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in

the morning. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of

an inch.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Lows 45 to 55. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Chance

of rain 70 percent. Rainfall less than a quarter of an inch.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Showers likely in the

evening, then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall around a tenth of an

inch.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Breezy.

Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Breezy and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 60.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

CAZ560-281100-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

127 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 29 to 39. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs 38 to 48. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. A chance of through the night. Lows 27 to 37. West wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in

the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow showers likely in the higher elevations in the

afternoon. Highs 36 to 46. South wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers. Not as cold. Lows 33 to 43. South wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent. Rainfall up to three quarters

of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then a chance of showers

in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s. Chance of rain

70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening,

then a slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

CAZ561-281100-

Joshua Tree NP East-

127 AM PST Tue Dec 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 31 to 41. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 27 to 37. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 46 to 56. South wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Showers likely. Not as cold. Lows 35 to 45. South

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth

and a quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely in the morning, then a

chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to upper

50s. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall between a tenth and a

quarter of an inch possible.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 40s to

upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

