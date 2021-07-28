CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, July 27, 2021

396 FPUS55 KPSR 280806

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Wed Jul 28 2021

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-281100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 77 to 84. East wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 104. Light wind in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 80 to 85. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening

becoming northeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 103. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon. Chance of rain

30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

77 to 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Rainfall less than a

tenth of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 100.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 99 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 103.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-281100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102. North wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

70 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

$$

AZZ553-554-281100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 71 to 81. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105. East wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 83. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows

71 to 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 96 to 101.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s. Rainfall less than

a quarter of an inch, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 70 to 80.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. A 20 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ566-281100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot.

Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 108 to 113. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 78 to 88. West wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs 99 to 104. Chance of rain

50 percent. Rainfall less than a tenth of an inch, except locally

higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

$$

CAZ562-281100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 81 to 91. Southwest

wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. West wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Breezy. Lows 80 to 90. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Chance

of rain 20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then considerable cloudiness with a

chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs

99 to 104. Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 80 to 90.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs 100 to 105.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

CAZ560-561-281100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Wed Jul 28 2021

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 94 to 104. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 75 to 85. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 107. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows 74 to 84. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.FRIDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A slight chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

Chance of rain 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers and

thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 94 to 104.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 107.

$$

