CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, June 4, 2021

_____

870 FPUS55 KPSR 050814

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Sat Jun 5 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-051100-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Sat Jun 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 73 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 107. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 75. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 100 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 106.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-051100-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

113 AM MST Sat Jun 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. East wind around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-051100-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

113 AM MST Sat Jun 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 76. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 102 to 107.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 103 to 108.

$$

CAZ566-051100-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 110. South wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the evening becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 101 to 106. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Breezy. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Not as warm. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and warmer. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ562-051100-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 73 to 83. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 103 to 108. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind

20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 100 to 105. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Windy. Lows 66 to 76. Southwest wind 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the mid to

upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Lows in the upper

60s to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid

70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

$$

CAZ560-561-051100-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Sat Jun 5 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 96 to 106. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 91 to 101. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 60 to 70.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

_____

