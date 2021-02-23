CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

145 AM MST Tue Feb 23 2021

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

145 AM MST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cold. Lows 43 to 49. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 76 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 50. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 80. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 43 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to mid

40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 70.

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

145 AM MST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

evening. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

145 AM MST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows 38 to 48. Southeast wind

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

76 to 81. East wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Much

cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1245 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind

10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1245 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming north 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and much cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to lower

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and much cooler. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1245 AM PST Tue Feb 23 2021

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 53. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear, windy and colder. Lows 37 to 47. Northwest

wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming north 20 to 30 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny, breezy and much cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

