CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, December 28, 2020

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

239 AM MST Tue Dec 29 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-292300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

239 AM MST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Cooler. Highs 56 to 60. Light wind in the morning becoming

west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 61 to 64. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 32 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 57 to 61. East wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 33 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 33 to 40.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-292300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

239 AM MST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Much cooler. Highs

54 to 59. North wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to

10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 29 to 39. North wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 58 to 63. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 29 to 39. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 56 to 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ553-554-292300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

239 AM MST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 55 to 60. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 28 to 38. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 59 to 64. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 27 to 37. North wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east

after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 58 to 63. Southeast wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 20s to upper 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ566-292300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

139 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 36 to 46. Southwest wind

around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 62 to 67. Southwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

northwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ562-292300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

139 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 60 to 65. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 64 to 69. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 42 to 52. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 64 to 69. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

CAZ560-561-292300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

139 AM PST Tue Dec 29 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 47 to 57. North wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 32 to 42. Northwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Breezy.

Not as cool. Highs 52 to 62. North wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to

30 mph in the morning.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 31 to 41. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy. Highs 52 to 62. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

