AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-222300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

111 AM MST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 67 to 70. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 42. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 33 to 40. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 63 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 66 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

AZZ541-549-555-222300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

111 AM MST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Cooler. Highs 67 to 72. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 31 to 41. Northeast wind 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Not as cold. Lows in the

upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 40 to 50.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70.

AZZ553-554-222300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

111 AM MST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 32 to 42. South wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs 63 to 68. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 28 to 38. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 61 to 66. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.MONDAY...Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

CAZ566-222300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1211 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

72 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming light in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

42 to 52. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 66 to 71. Northwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. Light wind.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ562-222300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1211 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

73 to 78. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 47 to 57. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Cloudy. Highs 62 to 67. North wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming light in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to

lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Cooler.

Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

CAZ560-561-222300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1211 AM PST Tue Dec 22 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs 64 to

74. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and colder. Lows 35 to 45. Northwest wind

5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and much cooler. Highs 52 to 62. North

wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. Lows 32 to 42. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 50 to 60. Northeast wind around

5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Mostly sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

