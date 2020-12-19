CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Friday, December 18, 2020

_____

253 FPUS55 KPSR 190816

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

116 AM MST Sat Dec 19 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-192300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

116 AM MST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 67. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 42. North wind around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 45. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-192300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

116 AM MST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 34 to 44. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 67 to 72. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 38 to 48. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs in

the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs 65 to 70.

$$

AZZ553-554-192300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

116 AM MST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 62 to 67. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 29 to 39. North wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming northeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 33 to 43. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 30 to 40.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

$$

CAZ566-192300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1216 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ562-192300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1216 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 75. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 72 to 77. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ560-561-192300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1216 AM PST Sat Dec 19 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 55 to 65. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 36 to 46. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 61 to 71. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 39 to 49. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 63 to 73. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.CHRISTMAS DAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather