CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, November 15, 2020

052 FPUS55 KPSR 160837

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

137 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-162300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

137 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 89. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 52 to 60. Northeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 89. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southeast in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 53 to 61. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 84 to 89. East wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ541-549-555-162300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

137 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 53 to 63. Northeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

AZZ553-554-162300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

137 AM MST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 85 to 90. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 49 to 59. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 86 to 91. Southeast wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 85 to 90.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 70s to

lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ566-162300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

1237 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. West wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 54 to 64. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ562-162300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

1237 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 82 to 87. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ560-561-162300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

1237 AM PST Mon Nov 16 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 72 to 82. North wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 74 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 73 to 83. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

