CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 16, 2020

_____

099 FPUS55 KPSR 170829

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

129 AM MST Mon Aug 17 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-172300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

129 AM MST Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 115. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming south in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers in the evening.

Lows 82 to 90. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph in the evening becoming

east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 110 to 113. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 83 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 111 to 113. Southwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 106 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 112.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-172300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

129 AM MST Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. A slight chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Windy and very hot. Highs 110 to 115. East wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming south 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 35 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms

in the evening. Breezy. Lows 76 to 86. Southeast wind 15 to 25 mph in

the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112. South wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Not as warm. Highs 102 to 107.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

$$

AZZ553-554-172300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

129 AM MST Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM MST WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

evening, then clear after midnight. Windy. Lows 76 to 86. South wind

15 to 25 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 76 to 86. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming southwest after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 104 to 109.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 108 to 113.

$$

CAZ566-172300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

129 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 113 to 118. Southeast wind

5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 83 to 93. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming east 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. Northeast wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 83 to 93. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming west after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. South wind

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 109 to 114.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

$$

CAZ562-172300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

129 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 112 to 117. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 85 to 95. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon. very

hot. Highs 110 to 115. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

east in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 87 to 97. South wind 10 to

20 mph in the evening becoming west after midnight. Gusts up to

30 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116. South wind

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 80s to

upper 90s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 111 to 116.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of afternoon showers and

thunderstorms. Hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows in the mid 80s to mid

90s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 110 to 115.

$$

CAZ560-561-172300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

129 AM PDT Mon Aug 17 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT WEDNESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. A slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Hot. Highs 102 to 112. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

south 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 79 to 89. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 78 to 88. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 111.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 70s to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 109.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather