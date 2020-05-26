CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, May 25, 2020

101 FPUS55 KPSR 260805

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

105 AM MST Tue May 26 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-262300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

105 AM MST Tue May 26 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM MST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 67 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 108. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 71 to 77. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 73 to 80.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 105 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 107.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-262300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

105 AM MST Tue May 26 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM MST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 98 to 103. Southeast wind 10 to

15 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 64 to 74. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north around 5 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

$$

AZZ553-554-262300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

105 AM MST Tue May 26 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM MST

SATURDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. East wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming northwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the evening

becoming south 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. South wind around 5 mph

in the morning becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southwest wind

around 5 mph in the morning becoming west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 108 to 113.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny and very hot. Highs 107 to 112.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109.

$$

CAZ566-262300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

105 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming east in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 70 to 80. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 106 to 111. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 69 to 79. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and very hot. Highs 105 to 110. Southeast wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

$$

CAZ562-262300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

105 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106. North wind 10 to 15 mph in

the morning becoming northeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 72 to 82. Southwest wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 71 to 81. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 104 to 109. Southeast wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 101 to 106.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

$$

CAZ560-262300-

Joshua Tree NP West-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

105 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 86 to 96. Northeast wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 63 to 73. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 89 to 99. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

CAZ561-262300-

Joshua Tree NP East-

105 AM PDT Tue May 26 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM WEDNESDAY TO 8 PM PDT

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 93 to 103. North wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 65 to 75. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 108. West wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 66 to 76. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 98 to 108. South wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny and hot. Highs 95 to 105.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 92 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

$$

