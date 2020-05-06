CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Tuesday, May 5, 2020

_____

638 FPUS55 KPSR 060813

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

113 AM MST Wed May 6 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-062300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

113 AM MST Wed May 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

MST THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 106. East wind 5 to

10 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 106. East wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 66 to 74. West wind 10 to 15 mph

in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 100 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 99 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

$$

CAZ563-062300-

Salton Sea-

Including the city of Desert Shores

113 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 99 to 104. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 100 to 105. Southeast wind

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

99 to 104. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 60 to 70.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

$$

CAZ567-062300-

Imperial Valley-

Including the cities of El Centro, Calexico, Alamorio, and Brawley

113 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 103 to 108. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 61 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. Light wind in the

morning becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 62 to 72. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

101 to 106. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ566-062300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

113 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 103 to 108. North wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 103 to 108. East wind 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 67 to 77. West wind 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

101 to 106. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 99 to 104.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 98 to 103.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ562-062300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

113 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM

PDT THURSDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Hot.

Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny and hot. Highs 102 to 107. Southeast wind

10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and windy. Lows 69 to 79. West wind

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming sunny. Hot. Highs

100 to 105. South wind 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 60s to

upper 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 97 to 102.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 96 to 101.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 60s to

lower 70s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear, breezy and cooler. Lows in the upper 50s to

upper 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs in the upper 80s to

lower 90s.

$$

CAZ560-561-062300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

113 AM PDT Wed May 6 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Highs 92 to 102. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 62 to 72. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 61 to 71. Northwest wind 5 to

10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 91 to 101. North wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as warm. Highs 80 to 90.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather