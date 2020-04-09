CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 8, 2020

_____

937 FPUS55 KPSR 090804

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

103 AM MST Thu Apr 9 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-092300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

103 AM MST Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. Southeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 47 to 53. West wind around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

71 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers. Lows 50 to 54. West wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

71 to 75. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs

75 to 80.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-092300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

103 AM MST Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 68 to 73. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph

in the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

evening becoming east after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

70 to 75. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then considerable

cloudiness. A slight chance of showers. Lows 43 to 53. West wind 5 to

10 mph in the evening becoming light after midnight. Chance of rain

20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 69 to 74.

Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A chance of showers in the morning, then a

slight chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the

mid to upper 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ553-554-092300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

103 AM MST Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 74. South wind around 5 mph in

the morning becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. Highs

71 to 76. Light wind in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in

the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a slight

chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then considerable cloudiness

with a chance of showers after midnight. Lows 42 to 52. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the evening decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 70 to 75.

West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ566-092300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

103 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny. A slight

chance of showers. Highs 66 to 71. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of

rain 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 62 to 67.

North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall between a

tenth and a quarter of an inch possible, except locally higher in

thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 45 to

55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 75 to 80. West wind

5 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-092300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

103 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A

chance of showers. Breezy. Highs 64 to 69. Southwest wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening, then

showers likely after midnight. Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. Southwest wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening. Chance of rain

40 percent.

.FRIDAY...Showers likely in the morning, then showers likely and a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs 60 to 65. East

wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming north around 5 mph in the

afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an

inch possible, except locally higher in thunderstorms.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness with a chance of showers in

the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows 46 to 56. West

wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and much warmer. Highs 74 to 79. West wind

10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-092300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

103 AM PDT Thu Apr 9 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs 53 to 63. Southwest wind 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of showers. Not as cool. Lows 40 to

50. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent. Rainfall

less than a quarter of an inch.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning, then

showers likely in the afternoon. Highs 51 to 61. East wind around

5 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Rainfall up to a half of an inch

possible.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows 40 to 50. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and much warmer. Highs 67 to 77. Northwest wind

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather