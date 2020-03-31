CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, March 30, 2020

204 FPUS55 KPSR 310808

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

107 AM MST Tue Mar 31 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-312300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

107 AM MST Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 80 to 84. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming light in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 56 to 62. West wind around 5 mph

in the evening becoming southeast after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 83 to 88. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 53 to 59. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 80 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-312300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

107 AM MST Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 51 to 61. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 48 to 58. Southwest wind 10 to

15 mph in the evening becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 79 to 84. South wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ553-554-312300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

107 AM MST Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs 79 to 84. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming north in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 50 to 60. Northwest wind around

5 mph in the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs 84 to 89. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 47 to 57. South wind 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 81 to 86. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ566-312300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

107 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 81 to 86. Light wind in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 54 to 64. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and warmer. Highs 86 to 91. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

35 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 51 to 61. West wind 15 to

25 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and breezy. Not as warm. Highs 81 to 86. West wind

10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Not as warm. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

CAZ562-312300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

107 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs 80 to 85. Light wind in the morning

becoming east around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 57 to 67. Southwest wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy. Highs 83 to 88. Southwest wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

40 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and windy. Lows 53 to 63. West wind 20 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and windy. Highs 79 to 84. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

Gusts up to 35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 50 to 60.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

CAZ560-561-312300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

107 AM PDT Tue Mar 31 2020

.TODAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs 71 to 81. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the morning becoming

south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Considerable cloudiness. Lows 49 to 59. West wind 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Breezy and warmer. Highs 76 to 86. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to

30 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear and breezy. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny and cooler. Highs 69 to 79. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

