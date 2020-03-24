CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Monday, March 23, 2020

411 FPUS55 KPSR 240858

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

157 AM MST Tue Mar 24 2020

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-242300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

157 AM MST Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 50 to 54. West wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming east

after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows 50 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness with a slight chance of showers

in the morning, then partly sunny in the afternoon. Much cooler.

Highs 64 to 68. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning increasing

to 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 45 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ541-549-555-242300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

157 AM MST Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 76. East wind around 5 mph in the morning

becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 44 to 54. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the evening becoming

east after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then considerable

cloudiness. Highs 74 to 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 46 to 56. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Considerable cloudiness in the morning then becoming

partly sunny. A slight chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs 63 to

68. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny with a 20 percent chance of showers. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

AZZ553-554-242300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

157 AM MST Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. Light wind in the morning becoming

southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 43 to 53. West wind around 5 mph in

the evening becoming south after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 76 to 81. Light wind in the morning

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A slight chance of showers after

midnight. Lows 45 to 55. West wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain

10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

A slight chance of showers. Much cooler. Highs 64 to 69. West wind

5 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers.

Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. A 10 percent chance of showers in the

morning. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s to

upper 40s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

CAZ566-242300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

157 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows 45 to 55. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs 71 to 76. West wind

10 to 15 mph in the morning increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 44 to 54. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 65 to 70. West wind

10 to 20 mph in the morning increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear and breezy. Lows 40 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ562-242300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

157 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and breezy. Highs 73 to 78. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Breezy. Lows 47 to 57. West wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. Highs 68 to 73. West

wind 15 to 25 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers after midnight. Windy.

Lows 45 to 55. West wind 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 10 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Windy and cooler. Highs 62 to 67. West wind 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to

35 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of showers in

the evening. Breezy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ560-561-242300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

157 AM PDT Tue Mar 24 2020

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 64 to 74. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows

39 to 49. West wind 5 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 61 to 71. West wind 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Considerable cloudiness in the evening then

becoming partly cloudy. Breezy. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 15 to

25 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly sunny.

Breezy and cooler. Highs 53 to 63. West wind 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s to upper 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 40 to 50.

.SUNDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

