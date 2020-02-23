CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast

CA Phoenix AZ Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 22, 2020

_____

889 FPUS55 KPSR 231120

ZFPPSR

Zone Forecast Product for Southwest Arizona/Southeast California

National Weather Service Phoenix AZ

419 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

This is an automatically generated product that provides average

values for large geographical areas and may not be representative

of the exact location that you are interested in. For a more site

specific forecast, please visit weather.gov/phoenix and either

(1) Select a location from the dropdown menu above the map or

(2) Click a location on the map. You can refine your selection by

clicking on the map displayed on the resulting page.

AZZ537-540-542>544-546-548-550-551-232300-

Northwest Valley-Buckeye/Avondale-Deer Valley-Central Phoenix-

North Phoenix/Glendale-Scottsdale/Paradise Valley-East Valley-

South Mountain/Ahwatukee-Southeast Valley/Queen Creek-

Including the cities of Circle City, Surprise, Wittmann, Beardsley,

Sun City West, Avondale, Cashion, Goodyear, Liberty, Peoria, Phoenix,

Paradise Valley, Mesa, Chandler, Tempe, Gilbert, Sun Lakes,

and Queen Creek

419 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny in the morning then becoming mostly sunny.

Highs 61 to 65. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 47. Light wind.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 69 to 71. Light wind in the morning

becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 47. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 68 to 71. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows 46 to 50.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 77 to 80.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

AZZ541-549-555-232300-

Cave Creek/New River-Fountain Hills/East Mesa-

Apache Junction/Gold Canyon-

Including the cities of Scottsdale, Fountain Hills,

and Apache Junction

419 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Partly sunny and cooler. Highs 58 to 63. South wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming southwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 36 to 46. Light wind in the evening

becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 66 to 71. Northeast wind around

5 mph in the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 37 to 47. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs 75 to 80.

$$

AZZ553-554-232300-

Northwest Pinal County-West Pinal County-

Including the cities of Casa Grande, Cactus Forest, Florence,

and Coolidge

419 AM MST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Highs 61 to 66. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph in

the morning becoming west in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 68 to 73. Light wind in the morning

becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 35 to 45. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the

evening becoming northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 70. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cold. Lows in the upper 30s

to upper 40s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ566-232300-

Imperial County West-

Including the cities of Coolidge Springs, Salton City, Winona,

Coyote Wells, Ocotillo, and Plaster City

319 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 75 to 80. Northwest wind 5 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 46 to 56. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 78 to 83. Northwest wind around 5 mph in the

morning becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 48 to 58. Northwest wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 81. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the upper 40s

to upper 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to mid 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 50 to 60.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ562-232300-

Imperial County Southwest-

Including the city of Mountain Spring

319 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST EARLY THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny, windy and warmer. Highs 74 to 79. West wind 15 to

25 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 50 to 60. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 77 to 82. West wind 5 to 10 mph in the morning

becoming northeast in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 52 to 62. West wind around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 73 to 78. Northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and cooler. Lows in the upper 40s to upper

50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s to upper 50s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower

80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Not as cool. Lows in the mid 50s to

mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ560-561-232300-

Joshua Tree NP West-Joshua Tree NP East-

Including the cities of Cottonwood Visitor and Lost Horse-Keys

Village

319 AM PST Sun Feb 23 2020

.TODAY...Sunny and warmer. Highs 64 to 74. Northwest wind 10 to

15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows 41 to 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 77. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows 42 to 52. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 63 to 73. North wind 10 to 15 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear and colder. Lows in the upper 30s to upper

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s to upper 40s.

.THURSDAY...Partly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s to upper

70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s to upper 70s.

$$

Visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and at weather.gov/phoenix

_____

Copyright 2020 AccuWeather