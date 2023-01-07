CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, January 6, 2023

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

251 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

251 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow this morning, then rain and snow likely

this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning.

Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 5 to 9 inches. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times after

midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 6 to 10 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms in the

morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times in the morning. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the morning. Snow

level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

251 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM PST THIS MORNING...

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely this morning. Snow likely

through the day. Chance of rain this afternoon. Snow may be heavy

at times early this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times in the evening. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet

after midnight. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow level

3500 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation

up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance

of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

4500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds

15 to 25 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph early in the

afternoon, then shifting to the east 10 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be

heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

251 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation

of 10 to 16 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Snow level 3400 feet. Snow accumulation of 6 to 12 inches at

lower elevations and 13 to 19 inches above 4000 feet. Lows around

30. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

251 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST SUNDAY ABOVE

4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 7 to 12 inches. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with

gusts to around 55 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow. Precipitation may be heavy at times.

Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Snow

accumulation of 8 to 14 inches. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain and

snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet

in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts

up to 40 mph until early afternoon. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet

rising to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph well after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

5000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph until early afternoon. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

251 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 10 PM PST

THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely this morning, then chance

of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs

around 40. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around

45 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs around 40. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Snow

level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs around 40. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

251 AM PST Sat Jan 7 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 AM PST

SUNDAY...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO

10 AM PST SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of snow this morning. Rain likely through

the day. Snow likely this afternoon. Snow level 3900 feet rising

to 4600 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to

30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then snow likely after midnight. Snow level 4100 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches. Lows around 30. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4600 feet in the

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely

in the afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet rising to 4900 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

