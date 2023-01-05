CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, January 4, 2023

357 FPUS56 KMFR 051112

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

312 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

CAZ080-060000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

312 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

.TODAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Snow may

be heavy at times until early afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 4 to 7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph late

this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain, snow likely and slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow after

midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to

15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet

rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 2 to

4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph shifting to the south 20 to 30 mph with gusts to

around 45 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. Southeast

winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at

times after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-060000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

312 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Snow this morning. Rain through the day. Snow may be

heavy at times this morning. Snow level 5000 feet rising to

5500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph late this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow may be

heavy at times in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy. South winds

20 to 30 mph in the shasta valley and southeast 20 to 30 mph

Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet lowering

to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Windy. Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

increasing to south 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows in the

mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-060000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

312 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until early afternoon, then rain and snow

likely late this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times until

early afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 5 to 10 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to

around 50 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph late this afternoon.

Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet

lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 1 to

2 inches. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times

in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow accumulation of 4 to

7 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow

level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds

25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ083-060000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

312 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until early afternoon, then rain and snow

likely late this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early this

afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 5500 feet this

afternoon. Snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Very windy. South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts

to around 55 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts

up to 35 mph early in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 15 to

20 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times

after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times in

the morning. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Very windy. South

winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts to around 60 mph. Chance of

precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Snow may be

heavy at times. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-060000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

312 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely until early afternoon, then rain

likely late this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs

around 40. Very windy. Southeast winds 25 to 40 mph shifting to

the south 20 to 30 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph becoming

10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Windy. South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

.SATURDAY...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 4500 feet. Highs around 40. Windy. South winds 25 to

35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely. Windy.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ085-060000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

312 AM PST Thu Jan 5 2023

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST THIS EVENING...

.TODAY...Rain and snow likely until early afternoon, then chance

of rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet rising

to 5500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch

except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to

15 to 25 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4700 feet lowering to 3800 feet after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 1 to 2 inches in the Warner

Mountains. Lows around 30. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning,

then slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level

4700 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 10 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4200 feet. Lows around 30. Breezy. South

winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3900 feet rising to 4500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Windy. South winds 20 to

30 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph increasing to 50 mph in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Windy. Lows

around 30.

.SUNDAY...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Breezy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

