CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, December 30, 2022 _____ 176 FPUS56 KMFR 311101 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 CAZ080-010000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of rain and snow in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1000 feet rising to 2000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$ CAZ081-010000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Patchy fog early this morning. Rain and snow likely. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 1900 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows around 30. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ082-010000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely until early afternoon, then slight chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Rain and snow in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ083-010000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Rain this morning. Snow likely through the day. Rain likely this afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times early this morning. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 5 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening, then snow likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ084-010000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 .TODAY...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs around 40. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 10 percent chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows around 20. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after midnight. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs around 40. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. $$ CAZ085-010000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 301 AM PST Sat Dec 31 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... ...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... .TODAY...Rain and snow until early afternoon, then slight chance of rain and snow late this afternoon. Snow level 4400 feet. Snow accumulation of 2 to 3 inches except 5 to 11 inches in the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to 20 mph. .NEW YEARS DAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with snow likely. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in the mid 30s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Snow. Lows around 30. .THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. 