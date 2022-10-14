CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, October 13, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

209 AM PDT Fri Oct 14 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

evening, then shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

.TODAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Haze in the evening. Lows in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny, haze. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear, haze. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the

evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast late in the

afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the

evening and overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Colder. Patchy fog after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds

around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

