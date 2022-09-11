CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, September 10, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

410 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

410 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs 76 to

90. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the west in the

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze through the night. Lows 58 to 64. West winds up to

10 mph with gusts to around 25 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Haze in the morning. Highs 71 to 85. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Mostly clear. Lows 49 to 55. West winds

5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph shifting to the south

after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 67 to 81. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows

47 to 54. Highs 63 to 77.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 65 to 79.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to

55. Highs 68 to 82.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 66 to 80.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

410 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke. Highs 85 to 95.

Northwest winds up to 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows in the lower 60s. Northwest winds up to

10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Haze in the morning. Highs 81 to 91. South winds up

to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. Northwest

winds up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph in the evening.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 76 to 86. South winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

50s. Highs 72 to 82.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 72 to 82. Lows

in the lower 50s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs 74 to 84. Lows in

the lower 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

410 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

79 to 89. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the south in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows 48 to 60. Southwest winds up to 10 mph

shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the morning. Haze in the morning. Highs 75 to 85. Southwest winds

up to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 42 to 54. Southwest

winds up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79. Southeast winds up to 5 mph

shifting to the south in the afternoon. Gusts up to 25 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Colder. Mostly clear. Lows 38 to 50.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 65 to 75.

Lows 35 to 47.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 77. Lows

37 to 49.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 71 to 81. Lows

38 to 50.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 79.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

410 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

81 to 89. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

showers. Haze. Lows 54 to 62. West winds up to 15 mph with gusts

to around 30 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly sunny. Haze in the morning. Slight chance of

rain showers in the morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms

in the afternoon. Highs 75 to 83. Southwest winds up to 10 mph.

Gusts up to 30 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Cooler. Partly cloudy. Lows 48 to 56. Southwest

winds up to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 70 to 78. South winds up to 15 mph. Gusts

up to 25 mph increasing to 35 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 44 to 52.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 66 to 74.

Lows 40 to 50.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 67 to 75. Lows

42 to 50.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 70 to 78. Lows

43 to 51.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 69 to 77.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

410 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Partly sunny. Areas of smoke until late afternoon. Haze

through the day. Patchy smoke late in the afternoon. Highs in the

upper 80s. Southeast winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest

in the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Haze and

patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds

up to 15 mph. Chance of showers 40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then slight chance

of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s. West

winds up to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. West winds

up to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the upper 70s. Southeast winds up to

5 mph shifting to the southwest 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

70s. Lows in the lower 40s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Lows in the lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

410 AM PDT Sun Sep 11 2022

.TODAY...Mostly sunny. Haze and areas of smoke through the day. A

20 percent chance of rain showers late in the afternoon. Highs

85 to 91. South winds up to 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain showers after midnight. Haze and

patchy smoke through the night. Lows in the upper 50s. West winds

up to 15 mph with gusts to around 45 mph. Chance of showers

40 percent.

.MONDAY...Partly sunny. Haze and patchy smoke in the morning.

Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain

showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs 76 to 84. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

25 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows 48 to 54. Southwest winds up to 10 mph with gusts to around

30 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs 74 to 80. South winds up to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest in the afternoon. Gusts up to 30 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 43 to 49.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 69 to 75.

Lows 40 to 46.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs 69 to 75. Lows

40 to 46.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs 72 to 78. Lows

41 to 47.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 71 to 77.

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather