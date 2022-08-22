CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, August 21, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

407 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

407 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. West winds 5 to

10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

407 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

407 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

407 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 80s

to lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

407 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the north in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Northwest winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east in the late morning and early afternoon,

then shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 50. Highs

in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

407 AM PDT Mon Aug 22 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

