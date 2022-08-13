CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, August 12, 2022

_____

998 FPUS56 KMFR 130917

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

CAZ080-132300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph well

after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of

thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Lows in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ081-132300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the west around 5 mph after midnight, then

shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming

north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. Highs

90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs 90 to 100.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

$$

CAZ082-132300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening,

then shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s to

mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ083-132300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid

80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms

in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in

the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

$$

CAZ084-132300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and early

afternoon, then shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. West winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs around 90.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning, then sunny with a

slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90.

$$

CAZ085-132300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

217 AM PDT Sat Aug 13 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well

after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight.

Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather