Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

151 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

CAZ080-171100-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

152 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. West winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ081-171100-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

152 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. North winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the west late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

CAZ082-171100-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

152 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ083-171100-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

152 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest late

in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to

lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ084-171100-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

152 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Light winds becoming east

around 5 mph late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest

early in the afternoon increasing to 15 to 20 mph late in the

afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s. West winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph after midnight.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to lower

90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ085-171100-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

152 AM PDT Sun Jul 17 2022

.REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest around 20 mph

late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds

10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the

northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest early in the afternoon,

then increasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph

after midnight.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 80s to mid

90s. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s.

