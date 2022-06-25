CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, June 24, 2022

131 FPUS56 KMFR 250946

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

CAZ080-252300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

SUNDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the east after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ081-252300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late evening and early

morning, then shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. In the shasta valley, south

winds around 10 mph early in the afternoon increasing to

southwest 20 to 25 mph. Winds southeast around 5 mph early in the

morning. Light winds late in the morning. Elsewhere, south winds

5 to 10 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the southwest

10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 80s to

lower 90s. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

CAZ082-252300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight, then

shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then

increasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ083-252300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds

around 5 mph increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

CAZ084-252300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows in the mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting

to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then increasing to

southwest 15 to 20 mph late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

CAZ085-252300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

246 AM PDT Sat Jun 25 2022

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SUNDAY TO 11 PM PDT

MONDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. A 10 percent chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds

around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting

to the south in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the south around 5 mph after midnight.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest early in the

afternoon, then increasing to around 15 mph late in the

afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 50s.

Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the lower to mid 80s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

