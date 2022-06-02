CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late

morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Slight

chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the morning.

Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers

this morning, then slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon.

Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. West winds around 5 mph

increasing to 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of thunderstorms in the

evening. Lows around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in

the morning, then shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Lows

around 50. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph

after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the morning, then

rain likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then showers after

midnight. Lows around 50.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s

to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late this afternoon. Slight chance of showers this morning, then

chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. North winds around

5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to

the south 10 to 15 mph this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

north after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers

60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Rain showers. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

mid 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers this morning,

then chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s

to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the

late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest

10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers this morning,

then chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower

to mid 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight.

Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs around 70. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the south late in the morning, then increasing to

southwest 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of

showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs around 60. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Showers likely in the evening, then showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

230 AM PDT Thu Jun 2 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers this morning,

then slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south

late this morning, then increasing to southwest 10 to 20 mph this

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of thunderstorms in

the evening, then mostly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph becoming northwest

5 to 10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph in the

afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers in the

evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Showers in the morning, then showers likely and slight

chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the

morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Highs

in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

40s. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

