CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022

_____

481 FPUS56 KMFR 241058

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

CAZ080-242300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna,

Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar

357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ081-242300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka

357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid

70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph until well after

midnight becoming light.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around

5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to

the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

around 40.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ082-242300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud

357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog

in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around

5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow

showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-242300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant

357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this

afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to

lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-242300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel

357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy

late this afternoon. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in

the lower to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting

to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph well

after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of

rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ085-242300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby,

Davis Creek, and Likely

357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds

10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain

and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather