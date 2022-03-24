CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 23, 2022 _____ 481 FPUS56 KMFR 241058 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022 CAZ080-242300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Somes Bar, Happy Camp, Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, and Scott Bar 357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-242300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Klamath River, and Yreka 357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph until well after midnight becoming light. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the morning, then shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-242300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Mount Shasta, Dunsmuir, and McCloud 357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ083-242300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Pondosa, Bray, and Tennant 357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy early this afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ084-242300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Newell, Tulelake, Dorris, and Macdoel 357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this afternoon. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ085-242300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Day, Lookout, Adin, Alturas, Canby, Davis Creek, and Likely 357 AM PDT Thu Mar 24 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows around 40. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$