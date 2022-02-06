CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 5, 2022

687 FPUS56 KMFR 061038

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

237 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

CAZ080-070000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

237 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

$$

CAZ081-070000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

237 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph in the morning becoming light.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ082-070000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

237 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s.

$$

CAZ083-070000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

237 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds

around 5 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

northeast after midnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s.

$$

CAZ084-070000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

237 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 25. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northeast early in the afternoon,

then becoming light late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the lower 20s to lower 30s. Light winds becoming east around

5 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 60s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs

around 60.

$$

CAZ085-070000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

237 AM PST Sun Feb 6 2022

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the south early in the afternoon, then

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in

the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

$$

