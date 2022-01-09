CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 8, 2022 _____ 987 FPUS56 KMFR 091122 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022 CAZ080-100000- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ081-100000- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ082-100000- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ083-100000- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. $$ CAZ084-100000- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. $$ CAZ085-100000- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 322 AM PST Sun Jan 9 2022 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather