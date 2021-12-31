CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, December 30, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

350 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

350 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. A 30 percent chance of

snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the

east after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow after midnight. Patchy blowing snow

after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain, snow and slight chance of thunderstorms. Patchy

blowing snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Patchy blowing snow. Rain and snow.

Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.THURSDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

350 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Mostly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows around 15. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid

30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds

15 to 20 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the evening,

then snow after midnight. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Windy. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

350 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog this morning. Partly cloudy early

this morning, then sunny with a 20 percent chance of snow showers

in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows 10 to 15. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings near zero in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 10 to 20.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Blowing snow through the day. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Blowing snow in the evening.

Patchy blowing snow after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in

the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow. Snow may be heavy

at times in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain

likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Rain likely. Patchy fog. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

350 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph. Wind chill readings around 1 below in the morning.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy blowing snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in

the late morning and afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow. Rain

and snow. Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

350 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow showers.

Highs around 30. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 10 to

15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows zero to 5 above. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southeast well after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

mostly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Wind chill readings around 2 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Chance of snow. Not as cold. Lows around 20.

.MONDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Windy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Patchy blowing snow in the evening. Rain and

snow. Windy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Breezy. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then rain likely after

midnight. Breezy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid

40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

350 AM PST Fri Dec 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS

AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Patchy freezing fog early this morning. Mostly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow showers. Little or no snow

accumulation except snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches in the

Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late

morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight.

Lows zero to 5 above. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the northeast around 5 mph after midnight.

.NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming

sunny. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds around

5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph. Wind chill readings around 4 below in the

morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Patchy blowing snow through the night.

Windy. Not as cold. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Rain and snow

likely in the morning, then rain and snow in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Breezy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

