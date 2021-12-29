CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

332 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

332 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING

ABOVE 1500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Chance of snow showers early this morning, then chance of

snow late this morning. Slight chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph this afternoon. Chance of

snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west well after

midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Highs in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

lower 30s to lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Patchy blowing

snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow in the morning.

Blowing snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at

times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Blowing snow. Breezy. Snow may be

heavy at times. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

332 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS

MORNING...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers early this

morning, then chance of snow late this morning. Slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late this

morning, then becoming light early this afternoon becoming north

around 5 mph late this afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 15 to 20. North

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West winds around 5 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 15 to 20.

Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain and snow

in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day. Highs in

the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow. Lows around

30.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

332 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning, then snow likely

late this morning. Slight chance of snow showers this afternoon.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this

afternoon. Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows 10 to 15. North

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

southwest in the late morning and afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the

northwest well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

.NEW YEARS DAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. Lows 10 to 20.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Snow in the morning, then rain and snow in the

afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the morning. Blowing snow in

the afternoon. Snow may be heavy at times in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Blowing snow. Snow may be heavy at

times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Areas of blowing snow. Snow may be

heavy at times. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

332 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers early this

morning, then chance of snow late this morning. Slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west in the late

morning and afternoon. Chance of snow 50 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

evening. Lows 10 to 15. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to

the west after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers. Patchy blowing snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 10 to 20.

Highs in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy

blowing snow through the night. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain

and snow in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow in the morning,

then blowing snow in the afternoon. Breezy. Snow may be heavy at

times in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Patchy blowing snow.

Breezy. Snow may be heavy at times. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

332 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers early this

morning, then chance of snow late this morning. Slight chance of

snow showers this afternoon. Highs around 30. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west in the late morning and afternoon.

Chance of snow 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 10. West

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the evening and

overnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the

west in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. West

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10. Highs

in the lower to mid 30s. Wind chill readings around 3 below.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Not as cold.

Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then snow

likely in the afternoon. Patchy blowing snow through the day.

Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow through the night. Windy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

332 AM PST Wed Dec 29 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow showers likely early this morning,

then snow likely late this morning. Chance of snow showers this

afternoon. Snow accumulation up to 1 inch except 2 to 4 inches in

the Warner Mountains. Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon.

Chance of snow 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow showers in

the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows around 10.

Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast late in the

evening, then shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning.

Slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs around 30.

South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of snow

showers. Lows 15 to 20. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND NEW YEARS DAY...Partly cloudy. Lows 5 to 10.

Highs in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows around 10.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 30s. Wind

chill readings around 4 below in the morning.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy

with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows 15 to 20.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Patchy blowing

snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then snow after

midnight. Patchy blowing snow through the night. Windy. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Snow. Patchy blowing snow. Breezy. Highs in the mid

30s to lower 40s.

