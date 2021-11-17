CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

328 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

328 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then

becoming mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the late morning

and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 50 percent.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with rain likely. Snow level 7000 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

.FRIDAY...Rain likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers

in the afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the southwest around 5 mph late in the

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows

in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

328 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to

20 mph. Elsewhere, southeast winds 15 to 20 mph becoming south

5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. South winds

10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6500 feet rising to 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost and patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Areas of frost in the

evening. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in

the lower 50s to lower 60s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

328 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting

to the east in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Snow level

6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow

level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the

mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening. Areas of frost through the night. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of

frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Widespread

frost. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to

lower 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the

morning. Widespread frost after midnight. Highs in the lower 50s

to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

328 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south after midnight.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid

40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 7000 feet

lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. South winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing.

Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower

50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

328 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to

the south late in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Lows in the mid 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Lows around 30.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

328 AM PST Wed Nov 17 2021

.TODAY...Sunny this morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Widespread frost early this morning. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast in

the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain.

Snow level 7000 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid

30s.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Patchy

fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

