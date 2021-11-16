CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, November 15, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

411 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

411 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers

after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds

5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Snow level 6000 feet rising to 6500 feet in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to

15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow

showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

411 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level

7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely. Lows around 40.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to

mid 50s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

411 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds 5 to

10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning,

then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the

afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

411 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northeast winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers.

Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the

lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

411 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the

late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain

showers. Highs around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers.

Breezy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs around 50. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs around 50.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

411 AM PST Tue Nov 16 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy late this

morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. East

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Breezy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

