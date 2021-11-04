CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

331 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

331 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers early this morning, then rain and snow

showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow may be heavy at

times late this morning. Snow level 6000 feet. Little or no snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest

winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the

morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow

level 4500 feet rising to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Snow

accumulation up to 1 inch. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet rising

to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast late in the

evening and overnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Rain likely. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

331 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to

6000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers.

Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain

likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of rain and snow showers. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 40s to

lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow likely. Lows in

the mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then rain likely

in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows around 40. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

331 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers. Snow level 6500 feet. Highs in the mid 40s

to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of showers

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Chance of

rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then

rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the

southeast after midnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Patchy fog after midnight. Colder. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy

fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

331 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Rain showers this morning, then rain and snow showers

likely this afternoon. Snow level 6500 feet. No snow

accumulation. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South

winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southwest 10 to 20 mph late this

afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow

showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Slight chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Lows in the mid 20s to mid

30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

331 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with rain showers likely this morning,

then partly cloudy with a chance of rain showers this afternoon.

Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph

this afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain showers in

the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

southwest late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the evening,

then chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in

the mid 30s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast

after midnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet.

Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the southwest 10 to 20 mph in the late morning and

afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely. Lows around 30.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

331 AM PDT Thu Nov 4 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain early this morning, then

chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow

level 7000 feet lowering to 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs

around 50. Windy. Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the south 5 to 10 mph late in the

evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in

the evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow

level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to

15 mph shifting to the south after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of

precipitation 30 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and snow in

the evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to

mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows in the mid

30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s.

