CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, October 27, 2021 _____ 166 FPUS56 KMFR 281143 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 442 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 CAZ080-282300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 442 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast late in the evening, then shifting to the southeast after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ081-282300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 442 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph late in the evening and overnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the morning, then shifting to the west early in the afternoon shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .MONDAY...Rain showers likely. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$ CAZ082-282300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 442 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the southeast after midnight. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the morning, then shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late in the evening and overnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Rain showers likely in the morning, then chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Patchy fog in the evening. Areas of fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Areas of fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Patchy fog. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ083-282300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 442 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening, then shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the morning, then slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .TUESDAY...Patchy fog in the morning. Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. $$ CAZ084-282300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 442 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy this morning then clearing. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south after midnight. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. A 20 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs around 60. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs around 50. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Lows around 40. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. $$ CAZ085-282300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 442 AM PDT Thu Oct 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then becoming sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Patchy fog in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain showers. Patchy fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north late in the evening, then shifting to the east after midnight. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers. Lows around 40. .TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. 