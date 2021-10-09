CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, October 8, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM PDT THIS MORNING...

.TODAY...Sunny. Areas of frost early this morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s. East winds around 5 mph early this morning

becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny with a slight chance of rain in the morning, then

partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon.

Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 50s to lower 60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy

with a slight chance of rain after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s

to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the

morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower

40s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Light winds

becoming northeast around 5 mph early this afternoon, then

shifting to the north late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. Northwest winds around

5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a

20 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph early in the morning

becoming light, then becoming north 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 5 to

10 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the

mid 50s to mid 60s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid

60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to

the northeast in the late morning and early afternoon, then

shifting to the west late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the evening and

overnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s

to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid

20s to mid 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to

around 5 mph early this afternoon, then shifting to the northwest

late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Northwest winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight

chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain

and snow showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy after

midnight. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows

in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Warmer. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.

Highs around 60. Southwest winds around 5 mph early this morning

becoming light, then becoming northwest around 5 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the northwest around 15 mph late in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

cloudy. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing

to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy

with a 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers in the

afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the

mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows around 30.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 50s to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

253 AM PDT Sat Oct 9 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds around 5 mph shifting

to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs

in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation

20 percent.

.COLUMBUS DAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow

showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower

50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

