CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, September 27, 2021 _____ 845 FPUS56 KMFR 281005 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 305 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 CAZ080-282300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 305 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ081-282300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 305 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the north this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Patchy frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Patchy frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the north late in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ082-282300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 305 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... ...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ083-282300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 305 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy until early afternoon then clearing. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ084-282300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 305 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the northeast in the afternoon. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs around 70. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ085-282300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 305 AM PDT Tue Sep 28 2021 ...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this morning then becoming partly cloudy then becoming sunny late this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. East winds around 5 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SUNDAY THROUGH MONDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. $$