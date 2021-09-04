CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Friday, September 3, 2021 _____ 887 FPUS56 KMFR 041015 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 315 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 CAZ080-042300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 315 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Haze and areas of smoke through the night. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ081-042300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 315 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph early this afternoon shifting to the northwest. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming northeast around 5 mph early in the afternoon shifting to the west. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ082-042300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 315 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny. Smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Cooler. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Colder. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ083-042300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 315 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ084-042300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 315 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the mid 80s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east late this morning, then shifting to the northwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .LABOR DAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs around 90. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ085-042300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 315 AM PDT Sat Sep 4 2021 .TODAY...Sunny, smoke. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southeast well after midnight. .LABOR DAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Haze and areas of smoke. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Haze and areas of smoke. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. $$ Visit us at www.weather.gov\/Medford _____ Copyright 2021 AccuWeather