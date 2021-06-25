CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Thursday, June 24, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

321 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

321 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the

lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

321 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph shifting

to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the north late in the afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 70. North winds 5 to 10 mph

shifting to the east well after midnight.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 110. East winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Cooler. Lows in the lower to mid

60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

60s. Highs 95 to 105.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

321 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. East winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North winds around 5 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. Northeast winds around 5 mph

shifting to the southeast in the afternoon.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid

50s to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

321 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds

around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s

to mid 60s. Highs 90 to 100.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

321 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. West winds around 5 mph early

this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 90s. West winds around 5 mph

shifting to the northeast in the late morning and afternoon.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs around 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 100 to 105.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

321 AM PDT Fri Jun 25 2021

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 11 PM

PDT TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. East winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the north this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. Northeast winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 60s. Highs 95 to 100.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows around 60.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100.

