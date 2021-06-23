CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, June 22, 2021 _____ 579 FPUS56 KMFR 231022 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 321 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021 CAZ080-232300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon, then partly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Scattered thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast after midnight. Chance of thunderstorms 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ081-232300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows around 60. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late in the evening and overnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows around 60. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s to lower 70s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 70. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. $$ CAZ082-232300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 105. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Clear. Highs 90 to 100. Lows in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ083-232300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms late this afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. North winds around 5 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. $$ CAZ084-232300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph after midnight. .THURSDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs around 90. North winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Highs in the lower to mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 60. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. $$ CAZ085-232300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 322 AM PDT Wed Jun 23 2021 ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON... .TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. South winds around 5 mph becoming 5 to 10 mph in the late morning and afternoon. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with isolated thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. A 30 percent chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 80s to lower 90s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Highs in the mid 80s to mid 90s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs 90 to 100. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 60s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs 95 to 100. $$