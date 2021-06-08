CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, June 7, 2021 _____ 545 FPUS56 KMFR 081038 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 337 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021 CAZ080-082300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 337 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost early this morning. Slight chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ081-082300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 337 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy then becoming partly cloudy in the late morning and early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers in the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain showers. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Light winds becoming southwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Chance of showers. Lows around 50. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 50s. .SUNDAY...Sunny in the morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. .SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Highs in the lower 80s to lower 90s. $$ CAZ082-082300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 337 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming mostly cloudy late this morning then becoming partly cloudy. Widespread frost early this morning. Slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet lowering to 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northeast well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 20 percent. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. $$ CAZ083-082300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 337 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Areas of frost early this morning. Mostly cloudy early this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow showers. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet rising to 6000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation 50 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Widespread frost after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. $$ CAZ084-082300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 337 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Mostly cloudy early this morning, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the late morning and afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers. Snow level 6000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs around 60. Light winds becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Slight chance of showers. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of showers. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers. Highs around 80. $$ CAZ085-082300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 337 AM PDT Tue Jun 8 2021 .TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. .TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. A 30 percent chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 40 percent. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s. .SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. Lows in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 80s. $$