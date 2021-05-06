CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

_____

724 FPUS56 KMFR 060944

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

244 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

CAZ080-062300-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

244 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Slight chance of showers this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to

the southwest 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain showers in

the evening, then mostly clear after midnight. Lows in the mid

30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the

north 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph well after

midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s

to lower 50s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ081-062300-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

244 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. South winds 5 to

10 mph shifting to the west 10 to 15 mph in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph becoming north 5 to 10 mph late in the evening

and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to

10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the

lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ082-062300-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

244 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Southwest winds

5 to 10 mph shifting to the south in the late morning and

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the north 10 to 15 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Highs

in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up

to 30 mph late in the afternoon.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

$$

CAZ083-062300-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

244 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Southwest

winds 15 to 20 mph becoming 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around

35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to

20 mph shifting to the northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest

winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the evening.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s

to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

CAZ084-062300-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

244 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then

becoming sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. Southeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south late this morning, then

increasing to southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph

this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts

to around 35 mph becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 15 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds

around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

$$

CAZ085-062300-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

244 AM PDT Thu May 6 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower to mid 70s. Breezy. South winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the southwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around

40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly

cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. West winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph shifting to the

northwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph shifting to the north 5 to

10 mph well after midnight.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower to

mid 60s. Lows in the mid 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather