CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Sunday, May 2, 2021 _____ 183 FPUS56 KMFR 030705 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 1205 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 CAZ080-031100- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 1205 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Colder. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-031100- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 1205 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Cooler. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Areas of frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Areas of frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ082-031100- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 1205 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ083-031100- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 1205 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 10 to 15 mph decreasing to around 5 mph in the afternoon. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers after midnight. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ084-031100- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 1205 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph late in the afternoon. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds around 15 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds around 5 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. North winds around 5 mph shifting to the east after midnight. .WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs around 80. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers. Cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain showers in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly clear. Widespread frost. Lows around 30. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ085-031100- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 1205 AM PDT Mon May 3 2021 .REST OF TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph. .WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. .WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. .THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows around 30. .SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly clear. Widespread frost after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Widespread frost in the morning. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. $$