CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, April 21, 2021 _____ 872 FPUS56 KMFR 221104 ZFPMFR Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California National Weather Service Medford, OR 403 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021 CAZ080-222300- Western Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview, Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar 403 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. North winds 5 to 10 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the north around 5 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 5000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ081-222300- Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka 403 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy late this morning then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. North winds around 5 mph early this morning becoming light, then becoming northwest 5 to 10 mph this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the north 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning, then shifting to the northeast well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. West winds around 5 mph early in the morning becoming light, then becoming west around 5 mph in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain showers likely. Snow level 5000 feet. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of showers 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. $$ CAZ082-222300- South Central Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta 403 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain. Snow level 7000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely in the morning, then rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as cool. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ083-222300- North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County- Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant 403 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest in the late morning and afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Snow level 6500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 80 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming sunny. Not as cool. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. $$ CAZ084-222300- Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties- Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake 403 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to northwest 15 to 20 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Northwest winds around 20 mph becoming west around 5 mph. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 5500 feet. Highs around 50. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to around 15 mph in the afternoon. Chance of showers 70 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Rain showers likely in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Colder. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. $$ CAZ085-222300- Modoc County- Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely, Lookout, and Tionesta 403 AM PDT Thu Apr 22 2021 .TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 60s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts to around 30 mph increasing to 10 to 20 mph late this afternoon. .TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight. .FRIDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s to lower 70s. South winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon. .FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain after midnight. Lows around 40. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. .SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain showers in the morning, then rain and snow showers likely in the afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet lowering to 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Breezy. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation 60 percent. .SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers in the evening, then rain and snow showers likely after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. .SUNDAY...Rain and snow showers in the morning, then rain showers, snow showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. .SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow showers likely in the evening, then chance of snow showers after midnight. Lows around 30. .MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning, then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. .MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. .TUESDAY AND TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. .WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 60s.