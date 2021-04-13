CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, April 12, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. North

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the northeast 5 to 10 mph after

midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower

40s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to 10 mph

increasing to around 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the lower to mid 30s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s. East

winds around 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Highs in the mid 70s to mid 80s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming mostly

clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to

15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY...Sunny, warmer. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

40s. Highs in the lower 70s to lower 80s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph

increasing to around 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph this

afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Northeast

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 70s

to lower 80s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 60s to mid 70s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny until early afternoon then becoming mostly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Breezy. North winds 5 to

10 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds around 20 mph with gusts to

around 35 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs around 60. North winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30.

.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

406 AM PDT Tue Apr 13 2021

.TODAY...Sunny with a slight chance of snow showers this morning,

then partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow showers

this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds 10 to 20 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in

the lower to mid 50s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s. North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Northwest

winds around 5 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 70s.

