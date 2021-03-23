CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, March 22, 2021

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northeast winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. Northeast winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the

afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the lower to mid 30s. West winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of

precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. North winds

5 to 10 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows around 30. North winds 10 to 15 mph

shifting to the northwest around 5 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds around 5 mph shifting to the south late in the

morning, then shifting to the northwest in the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Snow level

5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower

to mid 30s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Northwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then becoming

mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. North winds

10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

North winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then slight chance of rain and snow showers after

midnight. Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4500 feet after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to

15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to

mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 50s to mid

60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to mid

70s. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.SUNDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid

30s. Highs in the lower 60s to lower 70s.

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Northeast

winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5000 feet lowering to 4000 feet after midnight. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance

of precipitation 30 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow showers in

the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower 40s to lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 20s to lower

30s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to

mid 30s. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. North winds

10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. North winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the late evening and early morning,

then shifting to the west well after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. West

winds around 5 mph increasing to northwest around 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Snow level 5000 feet in the evening. Lows around 30. West winds

15 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph late in the evening and

overnight. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly

cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear, warmer. Highs in the mid 50s to

lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the mid 60s to

lower 70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY AND SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid 60s.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s.

.MONDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s.

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

344 AM PDT Tue Mar 23 2021

.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. North winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph this afternoon.

.TONIGHT...Clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. North winds 10 to

20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. North

winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest 10 to 15 mph late in

the afternoon.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of rain and snow showers after midnight.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph.

.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to

20 mph.

.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s.

.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Clear. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY...Clear. Highs in the lower 60s to lower

70s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Highs in

the lower 60s to lower 70s.

