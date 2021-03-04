CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Wednesday, March 3, 2021

_____

270 FPUS56 KMFR 041044

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

243 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

CAZ080-050000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

243 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the evening,

then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level

4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

30 percent.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet. Snow

accumulation of 4 to 6 inches. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the

morning. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3000 feet lowering to

2500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s. South

winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the northwest around 5 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow after

midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in

the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid

30s to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ081-050000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

243 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM

PST FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy then becoming sunny early this afternoon

then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.

Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 15 to 25 mph increasing

to 25 to 40 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Elsewhere,

south winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy with a

chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south winds 30 to 40 mph

decreasing to 25 to 35 mph late in the evening and overnight.

Elsewhere, south winds 20 to 30 mph. Gusts up to 50 mph

decreasing to 40 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then chance of rain in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising

to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 50s to lower

60s. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph in the shasta valley and

south 20 to 30 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to

2800 feet after midnight. Lows around 30. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph becoming northwest around 5 mph after midnight.

Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

West winds around 5 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower

30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the afternoon.

Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows around 30.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in

the lower to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-050000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

243 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy this morning then clearing. Highs in the

mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.

.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.

Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to

25 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

2900 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South

winds 10 to 20 mph shifting to the west 5 to 10 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the

afternoon. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow

likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to

lower 30s.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow likely in the morning, then chance of

rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

mid 40s.

$$

CAZ083-050000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

243 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then clearing. Highs in

the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of snow after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Snow level 5000 feet in

the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. South

winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 50 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 50 mph

becoming southwest 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of snow in the

morning. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. West winds 10 to

15 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT AND TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower

40s.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s.

$$

CAZ084-050000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

243 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Windy.

Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to south 20 to 30 mph in

the late morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the evening.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then rain

and snow after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to

3000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

Windy. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

becoming southwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 80 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow in the morning.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s.

.MONDAY AND MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.

.TUESDAY NIGHT AND WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance

of snow. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Highs around 40.

$$

CAZ085-050000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

243 AM PST Thu Mar 4 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 7 PM PST

FRIDAY...

.TODAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.

South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the late

morning and afternoon. Gusts up to 40 mph.

.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph decreasing to 35 mph

late in the evening and overnight.

.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs

in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Snow

level 4100 feet lowering to 3500 feet after midnight. Lows around

30. Windy. South winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph

decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow in the morning, then

slight chance of snow showers in the afternoon. Highs in the

lower to mid 40s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow

40 percent.

.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming

partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.

.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Lows

in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the lower

to mid 40s.

.MONDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of

snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather