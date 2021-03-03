CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
316 AM PST Wed Mar 3 2021
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southwest
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then chance of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level
4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation
30 percent.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance
of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with rain and snow
likely. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to 15 to 20 mph well after midnight.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the lower 50s to lower 60s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south
winds 15 to 25 mph increasing to 30 to 45 mph in the late morning
and afternoon. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 20 mph increasing to
25 to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Slight chance of rain after
midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Windy. In the shasta valley, south
winds 30 to 45 mph decreasing to 20 to 25 mph. Elsewhere, south
winds 25 to 35 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow in
the morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 5000 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. South winds
15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 45 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 40 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the
evening, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the
lower 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to mid 60s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear in the evening, then partly cloudy
with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to mid 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Snow
level 4500 feet rising to 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of
precipitation 30 percent.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Lows in the mid 20s to lower
30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly
cloudy. Chance of rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
evening, then chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the lower
20s to lower 30s.
.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Lows in the
lower 20s to lower 30s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then rain
and snow likely in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to mid
40s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the south this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with
gusts to around 45 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in
the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with
gusts to around 40 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening, then partly
cloudy with a slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s
to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
.TODAY...Sunny then becoming partly cloudy early this afternoon
then becoming sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to lower 60s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the southwest late this afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.
South winds 10 to 15 mph increasing to 15 to 25 mph in the late
morning and afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in the
morning, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow
in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs around 40.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
.TODAY...Sunny early this morning then becoming partly cloudy.
Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Breezy.
South winds 15 to 25 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Breezy. South
winds 15 to 25 mph.
.FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. South
winds 15 to 20 mph.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the
morning. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming
partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.SUNDAY...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow. Highs in
the mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance
of snow. Lows in the mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow. Highs in the mid
30s to lower 40s.
