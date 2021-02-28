CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast
CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, February 27, 2021
_____
793 FPUS56 KMFR 281038
ZFPMFR
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
238 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021
CAZ080-010000-
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
238 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Patchy fog this morning. Highs in the lower 50s
to lower 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the east late in the evening
and overnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow
after midnight. Lows in the lower 30s to lower 40s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in
the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ081-010000-
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
238 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Partly cloudy early this morning then becoming sunny.
Patchy fog late this morning. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s. East winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 5 to
10 mph.
.MONDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
South winds 10 to 20 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
around 30. Southeast winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the east
around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the west in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the lower to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Chance of rain. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower
60s.
$$
CAZ082-010000-
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
238 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to
the northeast after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s. Northeast
winds around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 20s to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower
50s to lower 60s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning then becoming partly
cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to
mid 50s.
$$
CAZ083-010000-
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
238 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. East winds
5 to 10 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s to mid 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts up
to 35 mph in the late morning and afternoon.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts
to around 30 mph shifting to the southeast 5 to 10 mph well after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
40s to mid 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain in the
morning, then partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow in the
afternoon. Highs in the mid 40s to mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow.
Lows in the mid 20s to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
$$
CAZ084-010000-
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
238 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s. Southeast
winds around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
around 50. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts to around 30 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing. Lows
in the mid 20s. South winds 10 to 15 mph shifting to the
southeast around 5 mph after midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. Southeast winds
around 5 mph shifting to the southwest in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Patchy freezing fog after
midnight. Lows in the mid 20s.
.WEDNESDAY AND WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid
50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the mid 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
$$
CAZ085-010000-
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
238 AM PST Sun Feb 28 2021
.TODAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. East winds
around 5 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to mid 20s. Southeast
winds 5 to 10 mph.
.MONDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.
.MONDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s. South winds
10 to 15 mph shifting to the southeast around 5 mph after
midnight.
.TUESDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower to mid 50s. East winds
around 5 mph shifting to the south in the afternoon.
.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid
20s to lower 30s. Highs in the lower to mid 50s.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30.
.FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the afternoon.
Highs in the lower 50s to lower 60s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in
the evening, then slight chance of snow after midnight. Lows
around 30.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs
in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
$$
Visit us at www.weather.gov/Medford
_____
Copyright 2021 AccuWeather