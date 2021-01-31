CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast

CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Saturday, January 30, 2021

104 FPUS56 KMFR 311023

ZFPMFR

Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California

National Weather Service Medford, OR

223 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

CAZ080-010000-

Western Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,

Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar

223 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING ABOVE 4000 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet rising to 4500 feet

this afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches. Highs in the

mid 30s to mid 40s. Windy. Southeast winds 20 to 30 mph. Chance

of precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 4500 feet rising to

5000 feet after midnight. Snow accumulation of 3 to 4 inches.

Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Breezy. Southeast winds 15 to

25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation

70 percent.

.MONDAY...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to

4000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of 3 to 6 inches.

Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph

with gusts to around 40 mph. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet

after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to

20 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph early in the evening. Chance of

precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Southwest winds 5 to

10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening, then slight chance of snow showers after

midnight. Colder. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.

.WEDNESDAY...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in the

morning. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy in the evening then clearing.

Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

.THURSDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Highs in the lower 40s

to lower 50s. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.

$$

CAZ081-010000-

Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka

223 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.

Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4500 feet this afternoon. Highs in

the lower 40s to lower 50s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with

gusts to around 45 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in the mid 30s. Breezy.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph early in the

evening then 40 mph well after midnight.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow likely in the afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet.

Snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the lower 40s to

lower 50s. Windy. South winds 25 to 40 mph in the shasta valley

and south 20 to 30 mph Elsewhere. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely in the evening, then chance

of rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

In the shasta valley, south winds 20 to 30 mph becoming southeast

around 5 mph. Elsewhere, south winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to

10 to 15 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation 80 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow showers. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the lower to mid

40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT AND THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid

20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s.

Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 20s.

.SATURDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ082-010000-

South Central Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta

223 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

3500 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Rain and snow until early afternoon, then rain and snow

likely late this afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 4 to

6 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph. Chance of

precipitation near 100 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3400 feet after midnight.

Snow accumulation up to 1 inch at lower elevations and 2 to

3 inches above 4000 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast

winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the morning,

then rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level 3400 feet. Snow

accumulation of 2 to 3 inches at lower elevations and 4 to

6 inches above 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation

80 percent.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 3500 feet rising to

4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy.

South winds 15 to 25 mph shifting to the southwest 10 to 15 mph

well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Rain and snow showers likely. Snow level 3500 feet

rising to 4000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to

lower 40s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation

60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow

showers in the evening. Colder. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.

.WEDNESDAY...Sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.SATURDAY...Sunny. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.

$$

CAZ083-010000-

North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-

Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant

223 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

4500 FEET...

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST MONDAY ABOVE

3500 FEET...

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH TUESDAY

MORNING ABOVE 3500 FEET...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely through the day. Chance of

rain this afternoon. Snow level 4000 feet this afternoon. Snow

accumulation of 3 to 4 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts to around 45 mph.

Chance of precipitation 70 percent.

.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet lowering to 3000 feet after midnight.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

with gusts to around 45 mph.

.MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts to around 55 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and snow

likely after midnight. Snow level 3500 feet rising to 4000 feet

after midnight. Lows around 30. Windy. South winds 25 to 35 mph

with gusts to around 55 mph becoming southwest 15 to 25 mph after

midnight. Chance of precipitation 90 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Snow likely in the morning, then chance

of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level 3500 feet.

Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph

decreasing to 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of

precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Slight chance of snow showers in

the evening. Colder. Lows 15 to 25.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to mid 40s. Lows 15 to 25.

.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the

lower to mid 20s. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ084-010000-

Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-

Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake

223 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow this morning, then

slight chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level

4500 feet this afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph. Chance of precipitation 20 percent.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and snow.

Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy in the morning then becoming mostly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow. Snow level

4500 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Windy.

South winds 20 to 30 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain

and snow. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after

midnight. Lows around 30. Windy. South winds 20 to 30 mph

decreasing to 10 to 20 mph late in the evening and overnight.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4000 feet. Highs around 40. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance

of precipitation 40 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower

to mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows around 20. Highs

in the lower to mid 40s.

$$

CAZ085-010000-

Modoc County-

Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,

Lookout, and Tionesta

223 AM PST Sun Jan 31 2021

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY...

.TODAY...Mostly cloudy until early afternoon then becoming partly

cloudy. A 30 percent chance of snow until early afternoon. Highs

around 40. South winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts to around 35 mph.

.TONIGHT...Partly cloudy. Lows around 30. Southeast winds 10 to

20 mph.

.MONDAY...Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and

snow. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40.

Breezy. South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to around 40 mph.

.MONDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the

evening, then rain and snow likely after midnight. Snow level

4700 feet. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Breezy. South winds

15 to 25 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,

then chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. Snow level

4200 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds

10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.

.TUESDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of snow

showers in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight.

Colder. Lows 15 to 20.

.WEDNESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s

to lower 40s. Lows 15 to 20.

.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to

mid 20s. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.

.FRIDAY NIGHT AND SATURDAY...Mostly clear. Lows 15 to 20. Highs

in the mid 30s to mid 40s.

$$

