CA Medford, OR Zone Forecast for Monday, December 14, 2020
_____
Zone Forecast Product for Southern Oregon and Northern California
National Weather Service Medford, OR
323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020
Western Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Callahan, Etna, Fort Jones, Greenview,
Happy Camp, Scott Bar, and Somes Bar
323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Cloudy. Chance of rain, snow and slight chance of light
freezing rain this morning. Rain likely early this afternoon,
then chance of rain late this afternoon. Snow level 4500 feet
rising to 6500 feet this afternoon. Little or no snow
accumulation. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. South winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 60 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain in the evening, then
chance of rain and snow after midnight. Patchy fog through the
night. Snow level 5500 feet in the evening. Lows in the lower to
mid 30s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation
40 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Chance of rain and snow in the morning, then rain in
the afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet rising to 7000 feet in the
afternoon. Little or no snow accumulation. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. South winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation near
100 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then rain and
snow likely after midnight. Snow may be heavy at times in the
evening. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4000 feet after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Southwest winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy. Rain and snow likely in the morning,
then chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Snow level
3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. West winds 5 to
10 mph. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 20s
to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s.
.FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
evening, then slight chance of rain and snow after midnight. Lows
in the lower to mid 30s.
.SATURDAY AND SATURDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy with a chance of
rain and snow. Highs in the lower 40s to lower 50s. Lows in the
lower 30s to lower 40s.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the lower
40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Highs in the lower 40s to lower
50s.
Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Hilt, Weed, and Yreka
323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog early this morning.
Slight chance of light freezing rain until early afternoon.
Slight chance of rain in the late morning and afternoon. Snow
level 6500 feet this afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Southeast winds around 5 mph shifting to the southwest late this
afternoon.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet
in the evening. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds around
5 mph shifting to the east well after midnight.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Rain likely in the morning, then rain in the
afternoon. Snow level 7000 feet in the afternoon. Highs in the
lower to mid 40s. Southeast winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain in the evening, then chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Snow level 5500 feet lowering to 4500 feet
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. South winds 10 to
20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph well after midnight. Chance of
precipitation 90 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
South winds around 5 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the
mid 20s to lower 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain. Highs in
the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain.
Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Lows in the mid 30s. Highs in the mid 40s to lower 50s.
South Central Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Dunsmuir, McCloud, and Mount Shasta
323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the late
morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet this afternoon. Highs
in the mid 30s to mid 40s. Northeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south this afternoon. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Snow level
4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. East winds 5 to
10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Rain and
snow. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow accumulation of
2 to 3 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph shifting to the south 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon.
Chance of precipitation 80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Lows in
the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of
precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4000 feet. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph shifting to the northwest in the
afternoon.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog. Lows in the
lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in the lower to
mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower 40s to
lower 50s.
North Central and Southeast Siskiyou County-
Including the cities of Bray, Pondosa, and Tennant
323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of rain and snow in
the late morning and afternoon. Snow level 5000 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain and snow in
the evening. Patchy freezing fog after midnight. Snow level
4000 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. Southwest winds
10 to 15 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Rain and
snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet in the afternoon. Snow
accumulation of 1 to 2 inches. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s.
Breezy. South winds 5 to 10 mph increasing to southwest 15 to
25 mph in the late morning and afternoon. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow in the evening, then chance of
rain and snow after midnight. Snow level 4500 feet lowering to
4000 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s.
Breezy. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph
well after midnight. Chance of precipitation near 100 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 4000 feet lowering to 3500 feet in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower 30s to lower 40s. West winds 10 to
15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower 20s to lower 30s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy in the morning, then partly cloudy with
a slight chance of rain and snow in the afternoon. Highs in the
mid 30s to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower
to mid 40s.
Northeast Siskiyou and Northwest Modoc Counties-
Including the cities of Dorris, Newell, Macdoel, and Tulelake
323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog this morning. Chance
of rain, snow, slight chance of light freezing rain and light
sleet in the late morning and early afternoon. Slight chance of
rain late this afternoon. Snow level 6000 feet this afternoon.
Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of rain in the
evening. Patchy freezing fog through the night. Snow level
5000 feet in the evening. Lows in the mid 20s. Southeast winds
5 to 10 mph.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy. Patchy freezing fog in the morning. Chance
of rain and snow in the morning, then chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs around 40. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph shifting
to the south 10 to 20 mph in the afternoon. Chance of
precipitation 50 percent.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow likely. Snow level 5000 feet
lowering to 4500 feet after midnight. Lows in the mid 20s to
lower 30s. South winds 10 to 20 mph decreasing to 5 to 10 mph
well after midnight. Chance of precipitation 70 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3500 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds 5 to
10 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Patchy freezing fog after
midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY AND FRIDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
lower 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain in the
afternoon. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT AND SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain
and snow. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain and snow. Lows around 30. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.
Modoc County-
Including the cities of Adin, Alturas, Canby, Day, Likely,
Lookout, and Tionesta
323 AM PST Tue Dec 15 2020
.TODAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of snow late this morning.
Chance of rain and snow this afternoon. Snow level 4300 feet this
afternoon. Highs in the mid 30s to lower 40s. South winds 10 to
15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.TONIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Chance of rain and snow in the evening.
Snow level 4200 feet. Lows in the mid 20s to lower 30s. South
winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation 30 percent.
.WEDNESDAY...Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and snow.
Snow level 5500 feet in the afternoon. Highs around 40. South
winds 10 to 20 mph.
.WEDNESDAY NIGHT...Rain and snow. Snow level 4500 feet. Lows
around 30. Southwest winds 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precipitation
80 percent.
.THURSDAY...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain and
snow. Snow level 3800 feet. Highs in the mid 30s. West winds
10 to 15 mph.
.THURSDAY NIGHT...Mostly cloudy. Colder. Patchy freezing fog
after midnight. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.FRIDAY THROUGH SATURDAY...Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s to
mid 40s. Lows in the lower to mid 20s.
.SATURDAY NIGHT...Partly cloudy with a slight chance of snow in
the evening, then mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and
snow after midnight. Lows around 30.
.SUNDAY...Mostly cloudy. Slight chance of rain and snow in the
morning, then slight chance of rain in the afternoon. Highs in
the lower to mid 40s.
.SUNDAY NIGHT AND MONDAY...Mostly cloudy with a slight chance of
rain. Lows in the lower to mid 30s. Highs in the lower to mid
40s.
